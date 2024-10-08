"Dark MAGA" Elon Musk pleases himself by uttering an insipid witticism

Elon Musk, the world's second smartest, funniest, and most beloved man, shared the stage with Donald Trump, the world's first smartest, funniest, and most beloved man on Sunday at a totally normal and not-at-all cult-like campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Knowing Trump's love of Hannibal Lecter, Musk cosplayed as the OG killer cannibal Ed Gein. He shook hands with Trump, showing his not-at-all-creepy-meet-the-president-face. Then, describing himself "not just MAGA," but "dark MAGA" (a nod to the undemocratic Dark Enlightenment movement, favored by billionaire White South Africans) he spoke about the vital connection between shooting people and preserving free speech, followed by a totally normal laugh that definitely didn't sound like it came straight from a Bond villain's lair.

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart, clearly not understanding the nuances of Musk's brilliant rhetoric, had the audacity to point out on The Daily Show that "guns, from what I can tell, seem to mostly protect the speech of the people holding the gun.":

"The guns don't protect our free speech. Our free speech is protected by the consent of the governed, laid out through the Constitution. It's not based on the threat of violence." "Guns, from what I can tell, seem to mostly protect the speech of the people holding the gun. It's a tool of intimidation. It is a tool of intimidation and one that, I think, is actually being irresponsibly and recklessly invoked because some people in your crowd thought they might have been shadowbanned by Facebook." "I mean, for God's sakes, you guys are in Butler, Pennsylvania. The whole reason you're there is because some f*cking asshole with an AR-15 tried to permanently litigate his vision of this country's 'free speech.' That's why you're there."

Stewart just doesn't appreciate the finer points of using deadly weapons to ensure everyone feels totally free to express themselves. How else are we supposed to have a calm, rational debate if not at gunpoint?

