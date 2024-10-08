Why humming is good for your mental health

Humming has mental health benefits, and there are clear scientific reasons why. Beyond just satisfying yourself with song (and potentially annoying others), humming generates vibrations that resonate through the body, stimulating the vagus nerve which is a key part of the parasympathetic nervous system that's responsible for the body's rest-and-digest response.

Activating the vagus nerve can lower cortisol levels, slow the heart rate, and even enhance heart rate variability, a marker of cardiovascular health.

According to Psychology Today, "a recent study by Trivedi et al. (2023) found that humming can lower stress and heart rate while increasing heart rate variability (HRV)—a vital indicator of a healthy and responsive autonomic nervous system. The study compares the physiological effects of humming against physical activity, emotional stress, and sleep. The results show that humming uniquely balances the body's stress response and promotes a state of calm and equilibrium."

Of course, this is nothing new to practitioners of Pranayama, ancient yogic breathing techniques that originated in India. (The word "pranayama" comes from the Sanskrit words prana (life energy) and ayama (to extend, draw out.) One technique is called Bhramari Pranayama, often referred to as the "bee breath." This particular practice takes its name from the Sanskrit word Bhramari, meaning "black bee," symbolizing the deep humming sound made during exhalation.

In yogic philosophy, sound is considered a powerful vehicle for healing and transformation. By producing this sound while breathing, practitioners aim to cultivate inner peace and focus. Beyond its calming effects, Bhramari Pranayama is a meditation in sound, believed to connect the individual to the vibrations of the universe, aligning mind, body, and spirit with natural harmony.

Now that's some wonderful ancient wisdom for the modern world.

