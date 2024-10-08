JD Vance dodges on gun reform

JD Vance dodges talking about gun reform by saying absolutely nothing.

This dodge is about doing nothing. It signals the same old "guns aren't the problem" story that is the problem. Vance is nodding to everyone who can't stand the idea of perhaps making it harder for those violent people to get guns. The death count runs ever higher. Nothing changes.

JD Vance in response to a question about gun control: "The best way to reduce gun crime in the United States in America is to lock up people who are committing violence against their fellow citizens."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.bsky.social) October 8, 2024 at 11:39 AM

