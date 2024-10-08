Legendary soundtrack composer John Williams gets a documentary from his biggest filmmaker fans—here's the trailer

Star Wars. Close Encounters of the Third Kind. E.T. the Extraterrestrial. Jaws. Jurassic Park. Schindler's List. Saving Private Ryan. Superman. Valley of the Dolls—he did that one too.

There is no composer for film more iconic than John Williams. And now his biggest filmmaker fans' studios—Lucasfilm (George Lucas), Amblin (Steven Spielberg), and Imagine (Ron Howard)—are giving the maestro his own documentary. Trailer for "Music by John Williams" below. It premieres on November 1 on Disney+, 'natch.

"It's no exaggeration to say that John Williams is the greatest film composer of all time," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says. "His music has transcended cinema and become a part of our global culture, touching the hearts of billions, both young and old. John's music has done as much to keep classical music alive as it has to shape the world of film."

Bet the documentary has a decent soundtrack.

