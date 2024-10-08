Microsoft still keeping the Halo video game franchise alive

The newly renamed Halo Studios will continue 343's tradition of claiming Halo will be good again.

Sharing some pretty new graphics and a new name for 343 Studios, Halo fans are again told there is a future for the franchise. Footage that social media wants to be remastered Halo 3 environments looks excellent, but Halo lost its story. With each iteration by 343, the property gets farther and farther away from the spirit of Halo and is just "based on" it.

Xbox has announced sweeping changes to how Halo games are made. 343 Industries, the developer of Halo games since 2007, has rebranded as Halo Studios, with a new internal organization and a new development philosophy. As previously reported, 343's in-house game engine Slipspace is being abandoned in favor of Epic's Unreal Engine 5. Halo Studios released video footage of an internal test project called Foundry, which shows how various elements of the Halo universe — including Master Chief, and several iconic locales — will look in Unreal. Finally, Xbox confirmed that "multiple" new games are in development, all being built in Unreal 5. But these projects are in the early stages; the Xbox Wire blog cautioned that "a new Halo game isn't imminent."



Halo Studios revealed its new direction in a video titled "A New Dawn," which was shown before the final match at the 2024 Halo World Championship on Sunday. The video features talking heads from Halo Studios explaining Foundry, the engine change, and the reorganization, and it offers as a glimpse of what the future of Halo games will look like via footage of Foundry. Polygon

