Silly doggos gang up on animated Halloween prop that invaded their living room (video)

Two courageous doggos ganged up to protect their home from a spirited intruder — or a plastic skeleton holding a candy bowl, to be more precise.

While Bonnie — an American bulldog — bravely guarded the couch, barking from afar, her partner — a smaller feller named Clyde — took on the trespasser head on, yapping right into the Halloween prop's face.

And while the animated skeleton held its ground, cackling, lighting up its eyes, and even lunging right back at the little French bulldog, make no bones about it: this prop was no match for the fearless canine duo. (Watch video below, posted by Bonnie & Clyde.)

Via ParadePets

