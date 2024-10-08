Supreme Court rejects appeal from Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli

"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, famed for jacking up the price of life-saving drugs and smirking at Congress, has already completed his jail sentence on unrelated fraud charges. But he still owes millions in dirty profits to Uncle Sam, and the U.S. Supreme Court has no interest in letting him off the hook.

Shkreli appealed an order to return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company reaped after monopolizing the market for the medication and drastically increasing its price. His lawyers argued that the money went to his company rather than him personally. The justices did not explain their reasoning, as is typical, and there were no noted dissents. Prosecutors, though, said the company had agreed in a settlement to pay $40 million, and because Shkreli masterminded the scheme he should bear responsibility for repaying profits.

Sadly, there are no more unique Wu-Tang Clan albums to flog off.