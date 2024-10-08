This cordless vacuum gives tricky nooks and crannies the clean of their lives!

TL;DR: The Farberware cordless stick vacuum comes with three brush heads, three speeds, and a smart sensor for $179.99 (reg. $229)!

Are you still trying to clean your home with that behemoth of a vacuum you currently have? It's heavy and downright annoying, from its bulky design to the fact that it needs to be plugged in to help you clean. If you're sick of lugging it around, it's time for a 21st-century vacuum upgrade!

Ditch the cords and weight with this sleek, cordless vacuum from Farberware. This Platinum model is designed to battle any debris or grime on all floors and comes with specialized brush heads to make cleaning easy. Grab one while it's price-dropped to $179.99 (reg. $229).

Say goodbye to dust bunnies and grime

Instead of being stuck to the outlet just to tidy up your apartment, this Farberware vacuum lets you bring the cleaning action anywhere. Just charge it using the included mountable wall charging station. Once it's full, you can vacuum away for almost 40 minutes.

Whether you need to get rid of dust, outside debris, hair, or food crumbs, this cordless vacuum is designed to tackle every mess. It comes with an ergonomic, bendable design and three brush heads. Here's what they'll help you do:

Lighted Motor Brush: This comes with an adjustable suction and LED light to spotlight and deep clean hidden dirt in your carpets.

Dust Brush: Perfect for tidying up lighter messes on upholstery, drapes, and furniture.

Flat Nozzle: Helpful for renters or if you want to clean up tight corners, edges, or molding. Pro tip: Use this when you're vacuuming in the handheld configuration!

Along with those brush attachments, you can select from three speeds for extra-tailored vacuuming. Plus, the Farberware comes with integrated smart sensor technology to automatically adjust the suction so you can attack dirt and debris like Mr. Clean.

Once you're done tidying up, you can check its LED screen for its battery level and put it back in the wall mount and charging station. Don't forget to empty its 0.8L dustbin and wash the filter every so often so it's ready for your next vacuum session.

Ditch the vacuum from yesteryear and get this cordless Farberware Platinum stick vacuum for $179.99 while supplies last!

