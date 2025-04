Here are two amazing views of Hurricane Milton. The storm is very severe.

Astronaut Matthew Dominick shared one video via X and the other from an external camera on the ISS. The storm is anticipated to reach Florida on the night of Wednesday, October 9th. It is currently a category five hurricane, and while it will likely lose strength as it approaches, the results will be devastating.

Here is the video by Dominick:

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.



1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

Previously:

