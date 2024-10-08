Watch 22-year-old Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's blistering performance of War Pigs (1970)

In 1970, Black Sabbath released their self-titled first album that changed rock music forever and laid the foundation for heavy metal. Built upon Tony Iommi's unparalleled guitar riffs with Ozzy's haunting vocals over top, Sabbath's sound blended blues, hard rock, and psychedelia in ways that utterly melted minds. (And still do.)

Below is video from their December 20 performance at Paris's L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix. The clip is queued up to "War Pigs" because, well, "War Pigs," but the entire show is incendiary.

