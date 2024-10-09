Antique seller banned on eBay for "illicit" 1880s cast iron item

An eBay seller says she was permanently banned from eBay for selling an antique cast iron item from the 1880s that eBay deemed violated their policy on pill presses and molds.

Cassie, Anxious Pixie Dream Girl said on Twitter that she had been selling on eBay for 20 years and had a six-figure business selling vintage items. She wrote:

THREAD: eBay completely destroyed my life. I just lost my full-time job, and the only career that has ever made me happy, selling on @eBay. I had a six figure business, and they banned me for life for selling this: PLEASE SIGNAL BOOST. I NEED HELP. PLEASE.

She listed an antique cast iron item from the 1880s that was previously used for patent medicine. She didn't think it could have any illicit use today.

After the item sold, eBay flagged it as violating their pill press policy. They initially warned her not to list it again.

Later, eBay suspended her account for 7 days for the same listing, even though she hadn't relisted it.

Finally, in September, eBay permanently banned her account for the same listing, despite her not relisting it.

Cassie appealed but was denied. She says she has lost access to her inventory, active listings, and funds in her account.

She is seeking help to get her account reinstated, arguing it was an honest mistake and the punishment is too severe for a single violation.

The thread gained significant attention, with many people criticizing eBay's handling of the situation.

Many users expressed shock at the severity of eBay's response. "This is wild!" exclaimed DrRamblings. "I hope they fix this ridiculous decision." The sentiment was echoed by numerous others who felt the punishment far outweighed the perceived offense.

Some commenters, like Angela the skeptic, highlighted the irony of the situation: "That's nuts because I love buying 19th century antiques like this for my steampunk inspired home. I find weird things like this and as you say put it on a shelf. That's the kind of item right in my wheelhouse of want it even if it doesn't work."

The incident also raised concerns about the reliability of AI-driven moderation systems. Remixedcat the catgod pointed out, "This is why the overreliance on AI needs to stop."

Several users shared their own negative experiences with eBay. Dekkard recounted, "I got banned 2 years ago for selling a PS5. It sold, I sent it the next day, and the next day I was banned. They said it was a dangerous sale and I wasn't allowed back until it arrived. It arrived, the account got good feedback for it, they never unbanned me."

The thread also sparked discussions about the risks of building a business on a single platform. As Nate Fischer observed, "Very risky to build a business under one of these bodies."

Some commenters offered practical advice. 6days1week suggested, "Buy a share of eBay. Register it in your own name so you hold legal title to the share (this is called: DRS). eBay is now owned by you. Write the board of directors as a legal owner of the company."

Others, like WFODavid, called for consumer action: "Did you folks do this? Americans need to know so we can shop somewhere else."

As of the latest update, Cassie received emails saying her appeal was approved, but her account has not actually been restored yet.