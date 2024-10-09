Busted: Trump denies secretly sending Putin Covid tests that U.S. needed — but Kremlin confirms he did

Putin puppet Donald Trump tried to deny that he secretly sent Russia covid testing machines when the U.S. desperately needed them during the height of the pandemic, as reported in biographer Bob Woodward's new book, War. "None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true," his campaign said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed today that the "story" is indeed true, according to Bloomberg News. "We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic," Peskov wrote in response to the Trump campaign's denial.

During the pandemic, it seemed so bizarre, even by MAGA standards, when Trump admitted that he had asked "his people" to "slow the testing down." But now it all makes sense. You can't test everyone if you don't have the equipment. (See "Trump Kills Us" video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)

As the United States confronted a shortage of COVID tests during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Trump encouraged Americans to stop testing as he secretly sent our tests to Vladimir Putin for his personal use, per a new book by Bob Woodward. pic.twitter.com/Keu7Kw2cse — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 8, 2024

