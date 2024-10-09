Io: Jupiter's hellish and beautiful moon where rivers of lava never stop flowing

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is home to a fascinating array of moons. Among its 90-plus satellites, one stands out for its extraordinary geological activity: Io. As the BBC's recent video "Jupiter's moon, Io – the most volcanic world in the solar system" reveals, this celestial body is a world of fire and constant transformation.

NASA's Juno probe, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, has captured stunning infrared images of Io's surface. These images show "a world consumed by fire," where "each bright patch a volcanic eruption." The scale of volcanic activity on Io is truly mind-boggling, especially considering that its radius is just over half that of Mars.

The video's narrator describes the moon's appearance: "Right now, rivers of lava are pouring across its tortured surface." In some areas, the volcanic eruptions are so powerful that they "throw columns of gas and dust far out into space."

To help viewers comprehend the otherworldly nature of Io's surface, the video draws a comparison to Earth. The narrator explains that the colorful deposits on Io's surface are similar to those found in certain caves on our planet: "Here's a photograph of the surface of Io. You see all those colors, all those beautiful yellows and oranges. Now, look at the walls of this cave. Same colors."

