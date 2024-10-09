Is "Flüfferdämmerung" the first Furry opera?

I caught this clip floating around the website formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by the caption, "in one million years you won't guess what this video sounds like."

And that was how I discovered the existence of the world's first (as far as I'm aware) all-Furry opera.

Further research led to discover that Flüfferdämmerung, as it's known, had its world premiere in June 2024 at the NordicFuzzCon in Sweden. It is indeed a full opera, which you can watch on YouTube. As far as I can tell, it basically follows the story of Ragnarok. And to be fair, the Asgardian pantheon would absolutely approve of befurr'ed humans singing of their great deeds.

No word yet on whether Flüfferdämmerung gets another production, let alone an international tour.

