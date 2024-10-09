Man pops cobra in his mouth after dad says stunt will be great for social media. Naturally, he dies

A father told his 20-year-old son to put a cobra in his mouth for the sake of a good social media video. So the son performed the stunt, and then reportedly died after the snake — you guessed it — bit him in the mouth.

The fearless young man, from India, "made a living killing snakes," with his dad, according to Hindustan Times. But popping a live snake's head into his mouth wasn't part of the job.

Nevertheless, footage recorded in September shows the lad standing on a dirt road with a cobra dangling from his mouth. He presses his hands together as if he's praying, then gives a thumbs up, seemingly okay. But according to Outdoors, after the video cut, the man "later passed away from a snake bite he obtained during this stunt."

And from Hindustan Times:

[T]he man who died while doing a stunt with a cobra in his mouth was recording the video to circulate it in WhatsApp groups. Reportedly, the man died later died after he was bitten by the snake while recording. This unfortunate event took place in Telangana's Kamareddy district. The man is identified as 20-year-old Shivaraj. In the video, he is seen standing in the middle of a road, putting the snake inside his mouth. He then looks at the camera with folded hands and, at one point, even runs his hands through his hair—all the while, the cobra trapped in his mouth is seen wiggling to break free. The video ends with him showing a thumbs-up with the reptile's head still in his mouth.

For the morbidly curious, you can see the video on Outdoors here. Fortunately, the clip ends before the cobra gets the best of the man.

