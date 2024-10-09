Marc Maron reveals "What's in My Bag?"

In this episode of Amoeba's What's In My Bag?, legendary comic, podcast host, and "occasional actor," Marc Maron, takes to Amoeba's bins to offer us a glimpse into his musical interests. I knew Marc was a serious music nerd, so I suspected this would be good. It does not disappoint. If there's anything that becomes instantly clear, it's that Maron's taste in music is as eclectic and flavorful as his comedy—equal parts raw, deeply introspective, and full of surprises.

For a man who built a career of thoughtfully and hysterically unpacking his emotional baggage on stage, and on his WTF? podcast, Maron's selections feel like an extension of that brilliance and vulnerability. He has a story or something smart and/or funny to say about all of it. From rock to jazz to metal to pop provocateurs, Maron's selections span decades, genres, and emotions.



In just under 14 minutes, Marc unpacks a wide array of records, from Miley Cyrus (whose whole "thing" he admits he adores) and boygenius ("I like their vibe") to avant-garde rockers Can, metal legends Motörhead, jazz giant Thelonious Monk, and rebel country legend, Merle Haggard. Marc expresses deep admiration for singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo, calling him a "real-deal guy," and reminisces about the time he jammed with him in Vancouver.

Previously:

• Listen to Marc Maron's WTF interview with President Obama