Meet the wind talking ghost behind the whole Dominion voting machine conspiracy

Sadly, people like Marlene Bourne are being taken seriously, which seems to be the new normal.

This short segment on The Daily Show would have been baffling ten years ago or so. Nowadays, however, this is what the United States has become. Bourne sits there comfortably, saying misguided and just plain crazy things as the interviewer makes fun of her word choices. He doesn't have to attack what she says because it's clearly wrong as it comes out of her mouth. Fox's irresponsibility in repeating her claims should have cost them more.

A good point is brought up: why did it take so long for someone, a comedy show, to interview her? Where are NBC, CBS, ABC, and the other mainstream outlets?

