Texas Teachers suspended after knocking out kids with medicated "sleeping stickers" (video)

Two Texas elementary school teachers have been suspended after handing out "sleeping stickers" to their students.

It's not clear how many students had received the sleep patches, which were placed on children's hands and arms and were decorated with a moon, stars, and clouds, but it was a lot, according to a KHOU 11 report (see video below). And it was a 4-year-old girl who broke the story. From The Independent:

Speaking to ABC Houston, Lisa Luviano said her daughter had come home from school and shown her a "sticker" with images of a moon, stars and clouds on it. "She said, 'It is a sleeping sticker,'" she told the outlet. "I asked, 'Where did you get this?' And she said, 'My teacher gives it to me for sleeping time. "The next day, we went to the school. We brought the evidence up there, and we filed a report. We did say we wanted to file criminal charges if this is something that is true." Luviano said she had texted other parents at the school about the incident. Najla Abdullah asked her four-year-old son if he too had received a sticker. "He said, 'Yes, mommy. I get a special sticker,'" Abdullah told ABC. "I said, 'What does it look like?' He said, 'I get it right here on my hand, and it has the storms with the clouds and the star and the moon.'"

The stickers in question are reported to be an over-the-counter medication called SleepZ Patch, which contains a lot of ingredients, including hops, melatonin, valerian, and GABA.

Although the school put out a statement explaining what happened, it took them two weeks to so, and now parents are wondering "how long the alleged distribution of sleeping stickers went on for and whether any else has been given to their children." The case is still under investigation.

