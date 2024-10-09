This AI makes better songs than Metallica. Yeah, I said it.

TL;DR: Supermusic AI lifetime subscriptions are 84% off, allowing you to generate AI songs from a text prompt in seconds.

Metallica fans, don't hate me! I'm a huge one myself. I saw them on the M72 World Tour this summer but noticed something crazy happening in the crowd. While everyone lost their minds during classics like "Master of Puppets," they went still (or sat down) during the new songs. Yeah. It was "Sad but True."

My friend joked that the crowd would've been more hype if the band played the song AI wrote about his cat. I laughed, until we got home and he played it for me. The Supermusic AI generator is no joke. You can punch in an idea for a song, and it spits out a fully produced track. It's only $49.99 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $319).

Give my friend's heavy metal song featuring his cat, Bebe, a listen:

Metallica should try this AI music generator

Okay, I'm obviously joking. I love every song James Hetfield has ever sung (and his pretty face, if I'm being honest). But I'm also wildly impressed by the songs this AI music generator can churn out in just seconds.

Start by entering a basic song description or providing custom lyrics if you're like James and have tons of inspiration for melodies. You could aspire to create music like Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Pantera or start a new genre! That's what Limp Bizkit did when they combined rap and rock music.

Then, just hit "Create song" to watch your track come to life. The only rule is that I want you to post it to the iOS and Android app's leaderboard so I can hear your creation!

And, just in case Lars Ulrich ends up reading this and tries to come for me like he did with Napster, here's proof that I'm a Metallica fan! Great concert, guys.

Create music with AI with a Supermusic AI lifetime subscription at $49.99 (reg. $219). You won't find a lower price anywhere else!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.