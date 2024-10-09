"Trump makes people I care about afraid — I find him reprehensible" — JD Vance's tweet resurfaces after 8 years

It's hard to believe, but JD Vance wasn't always a cowardly fascist suck-up. But this tweet, which he posted eight years ago today, suggests that he was once a normal person with real feelings for others:

"Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us."

Sometime between then and now, Vance deleted the tweet chose a different god to worship, one called MAGA.

