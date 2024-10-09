Voting by mail is easy and convenient

I just cast my ballot in this year's election. If your state offers voting by mail, try it out!

I shifted to permanent absentee voting in my early thirties. It was an option California offered, and as I had traveled a lot back then, I felt it was pretty important. I missed voting once or twice due to last-minute business trips and poor priorities, and that was it. In my forties, having moved to a remote California town of 200 people, I didn't want to see them all at the polling station, so I kept the practice up. Now, in my fifties and living in Los Angeles, I find the system neat. I get texts from "the Secretary of State on behalf of the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters" confirming where my ballot is in the system and that the character no longer charges texting.

Check your voter registration status here.