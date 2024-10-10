Beachcomber shares his recipe for making sea salt

In this video, a guy shows the simple process of extracting salt from sea water. The process involved filtering the water through a shirt to remove larger particles like sand and seaweed, then boiling the water to evaporate it, leaving behind the salt.

The narrator explained, "First, I'll lay a shirt over top of my pot. This will filter out the larger particles like sand and seaweed and bring it to a boil, evaporating all the water."

However, the narrator acknowledged potential concerns about the purity of the resulting salt, stating, "There's going to be some impurities in the salt at the end, possible microplastics and heavy metals. It's a polluted world we live in, unfortunately, and for that reason, I only use it sparingly just to be on the safe side."

Despite this, it's pretty cool to know how to collect your own sea salt just for the fun of learning a new skill.

I'm not sure if I'd use DIY sea salt on my food, but salt can be used for quite a few things other than eating, such as cleaning, deodorizing, and exfoliating. This looks like a lot of fun to try.

See also: Deep sea video of weird sea creature walking around on its 13-foot "legs"