"Can I talk about water?" Kari Lake ducks election fraud question with bizarre pivot (video)

Election denying freakazoid Kari Lake is coming to the stark realization that her campaign strategy of telling lies, claiming to be "'the duly elected governor of Arizona," and petulantly whining about everything is backfiring. She's down in the polls, and even conservative Republicans are fed up with her.

In a recent Arizona Senate debate, Lake found herself in hot water when confronted about her tiresome nonstop blather about election fraud. As reported by Mediaite, Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego challenged Lake by asking, "Will you finally tell the people of Arizona, did you win or lose that election?" (Video here.)

Lake attempted to pivot from the uncomfortable conversation by saying, "Can we, can I talk about water really quickly? Because I thought we were gonna do water." The moderator allowed her to discuss water, and as you might expect, she blamed Gallego for causing the drought, but the only thing people really paid attention to was the fact that she won't admit that she lost the election.

We are gonna do water later, Kari, when you shed a river of tears over losing, and then blame the deep state for cheating you again.

