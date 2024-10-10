Cancel Microsoft 365! Own Word, Excel, and more for only $25

TL;DR: Download Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac at $24.97 for a limited time and own your favorite apps for life.

$25 once vs. $70 per year? We'd say to do the math, but it's obvious which deal is better—unless you like throwing money down the toilet. Microsoft 365 is for professionals who need the latest features, not those who just want to use Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

If that's you, just get this Microsoft Office lifetime license for Windows or Mac at $24.97 (reg. $229). We know, it's so cheap, but the price is going back up soon!

Just cancel the subscription already…you don't need it!

Microsoft 365 sucks you in with the promise of everything you need in one place, but few people actually use everything in there. Are you using Microsoft Forms, Clipchamp, and Microsoft Editor? We bet you don't—but you're paying for it anyway!

The Microsoft Office lifetime licenses simply come with the productivity apps you know you'll use. Both the Windows and Mac versions include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, while Mac users also get Teams. Windows users get Publisher, an app for designing print materials, and Access, a tool for managing large databases.

How does the Office lifetime license work?

Start by making sure your PC or Mac is compatible with this version of Office. Your computer needs Windows 10 or 11 or at least macOS Monterey for installation.

Then, complete your purchase. You'll receive an email with your download link and a software activation key almost instantly. Once you download the apps, you'll have access to them for the life of your computer without ever having to pay recurring fees. Take that, Microsoft 365!

This Microsoft Office sale won't last long! Download your productivity suite before the prices go back up:

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.