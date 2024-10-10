Cards Against Humanity to pay "blue leaning" nonvoters $100 to vote

Citing loopholes in the law and a desire not to live in a country run by gigantic assholes, Cards Against Humanity is offering people who usually vote blue but failed to show up in 2020 $100 to get off their ass.
I will buy the $7.99 card pack to support CAH, and I do not own a copy of their game. They discuss the loophole they're using, and bunch of other stuff on their site. The $100 includes posting to social media and apologizing for sitting the last one out. Please vote! I already have mailed mine in.
Stop masturbating and listen up, America. Four years ago, half of you didn't vote. We don't care what your excuse was—My vote doesn't matter! Both sides are the same!—it all sounds like WAAAHHHHH! to us.
It's time to face reality, get off your ass, and cast your fucking ballot this year. If you didn't vote in 2020, Cards Against Humanity will PAY you to apologize, make a voting plan, and publicly post "Donald Trump is a human toilet"—up to $100 if you live in a swing state and lean blue.
If you're a real American who actually voted in 2020, support the cause by getting our all-new 2024 Election Pack for just $7.99. 100% of the profits will directly pay blue-leaning non-voters to give a shit.Apologize.lol