Cards Against Humanity to pay "blue leaning" nonvoters $100 to vote

Citing loopholes in the law and a desire not to live in a country run by gigantic assholes, Cards Against Humanity is offering people who usually vote blue but failed to show up in 2020 $100 to get off their ass.

I will buy the $7.99 card pack to support CAH, and I do not own a copy of their game. They discuss the loophole they're using, and bunch of other stuff on their site. The $100 includes posting to social media and apologizing for sitting the last one out. Please vote! I already have mailed mine in.