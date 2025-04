A Dalmatian pup knows the house rules: no jumping on the couch unless there's a blankie spread across it. So he hilariously found another way to enjoy his favorite plop spot.

Like a basketball player holding the ball, this clever guy figures as long as he's got one foot on the floor, he's playing by the rules fair and square. Smart doggo!

(Watch video below, posted by yeimilyo.)

@yeimilyo I honestly suck at saying no to him ♬ puppy love – elliot

Via Newsweek

Previously: Lazy Dalmatian will only take a walk if a rotisserie chicken joins in (video)