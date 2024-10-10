Close the news apps and use your phone to destress instead

TL;DR: Lifetime access to Calmind Premium is just $49.99 (reg. $299) and allows you to use your phone's flashlight to help boost mental health, focus, and relaxation.

Is the upcoming election season already stressing you out? We are all kind of frazzled by it. Time to put down the news app and pick up Calmind, the mental wellness app that can help you transform your phone into a peace-bringing machine with its Flickering Light Stimulation (FLS) technology.

For just $49.99 (regularly $299), you can get yourself a lifetime subscription to Calmind's Premium Master Plan and turn your phone's flashlight into a tool for relaxation, focus, better sleep, and mental clarity.

Imagine using the flashlight on your phone to synchronize your brainwaves into a calmer, more focused state. That's exactly what Calmind's FLS technology aims to do. By flashing precise light patterns, Calmind helps you relax and meditate in a way that can feel a bit like magic—no drugs, no side effects, just scientifically backed serenity. It's like having a mini-psychedelic experience without any psychedelics.

Whether you need help winding down after a crazy day, focusing on a big project, or even finding relief from migraines, Calmind has over 500 personalized sessions that can assist you. These include programs designed for sleep, relaxation, exploration, and even neuronal health. So, whether you're looking to chill out or fire up your focus, there's a session for it.

Calmind also comes with the Safeplace Journal, a dedicated space for you to reflect, capture positive memories, and practice gratitude. Coupled with guided breathing exercises, it's a complete tool for nurturing mindfulness and boosting your emotional well-being.

Shut off the news and open your phone to use some light therapy to decompress until this election is over (and maybe through the holidays and to get through the January Blues).

Stay calm and focused with a lifetime subscription to the Calmind Premium Master Plan for just $$49.99 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.