Dookie Demastered: classic Green Day album in "obscure, obsolete, and inconvenient formats"

Dookie Demastered is a 15-track boiling-off of the 1994 Green Day album by that memorable name. Listen to Burnout on player piano, Having a Blast compressed to fit on a floppy disk, Chump emerging from the speaker of a Teddy Ruxpin, and so on. The website is fabulously antipolished, too.

The album that exploded punk rock 30 years ago, re-exploded onto obscure, obsolete, and inconvenient formats.

It's a tour of the technology—and appropriately demade for each of them.

Before phone calls were gauche and text messages pinged constantly, there were few things more exciting than a flashing red "1" on an answering machine. This fully-functional answering machine features an unheard message containing the vocal stems of "Emenius Sleepus" recorded in Mailbox 1. Can be played without a landline.

Why now? It's been 30 years. Tempus fugit and so did Dookie.

