Harris campaign blasts Trump's cowardice

After hiding from 60 Minutes, Donald Trump has declared there will be "NO REMATCH," he screamed in all caps. The Harris campaign is pointing out his cowardice.

While mainstream media sources still fluctuate between declarations, Kamala Harris isn't doing enough media stuff for their liking to complain she isn't doing it how they like. However, they can't deny she's out there spreading her message. Donald Trump is hiding. He doesn't want to be fact-checked; he doesn't want to be challenged, and the bloated bloviator wants to blow down windmills. Harris' team is reminding folks he is a coward.

Harris Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon released a public statement on social media moments after news broke CNN had issued town hall invitations to both presidential candidates. "Trump would rather cocoon himself in safe spaces and avoid real questions about his harmful plans and failed divisive leadership," said O'Malley Dillon.The video player is currently playing an ad. "Trump fears another debate where Vice President Harris would hold him accountable in front of tens of millions of Americans." Harris immediately accepted the invitation to field questions from a live audience in Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, her campaign confirmed. RawStory

The Orange Menace probably should have skipped the first debate. Not only was it publicly humiliating for him, but he clearly hasn't gotten over the jabs Harris landed. Exposing himself again? Even he can see how silly that'd be.

Previously:

