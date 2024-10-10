Come, friendly slop, and fall on the Internet! The crude text-scanning filters which process job applications and make life hell for human applicants have met their match: AI applicants. AI Hawk will send out thousands of job applications that the machine will word to defeat the machine and convince humans to pick up the phone. Who cares what's in it, so long as you get through?

I watch the bot find a job at a company called Alpha Lion and click "Easy Apply." It enters my biographical information, generates a resume, and writes a cover letter. It tells Alpha Lion I am authorized to work in the United States, that I do not mind remote work and in fact prefer it, that I have not served in the military. It explains that "I am particularly drawn to Alpha Lion's commitment to personal excellence and innovation in sports nutrition" and that "I am looking forward to the opportunity to discuss how my skills and experiences align with the goals of Alpha Lion and how I can help propel your video marketing efforts to new heights." It clicks apply. I take a bite of my toast.

The bot finds another job at a marketing firm and tells them "I thrive on building strong teams and driving innovation through entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. Let's create the future together!" While texting one of my friends, I watch it tell the jewelry company Brilliant Earth that "Your mission to cultivate a more transparent and sustainable jewelry industry resonates deeply with my professional values, and I am eager to contribute my expertise in developing innovative social media strategies that align with your brand's vision."