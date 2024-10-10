MAGA man sloshes through deadly Florida storm to plant Trump flag on pier (video)

As most Florida residents were fleeing for safer grounds ahead of Hurricane Milton yesterday afternoon, one MAGA gentleman had better things to do — such as braving the stormy seas to plant a Trump flag on a pier.

CCTV video shows the man seeming to struggle in choppy water for about 30 seconds on the left side of the structure before finally managing to climb up the stairs and stumble onto the pier. Once on the pier, he seems to struggle a bit more as the winds try snatch the waving flag from his grip. But alas, he shoves the flag's pole into the pier before sloshing his way back through the water. (See video below, posted by DrDenaGrayson.)

No matter that the flag, which says "President Trump," would most likely be ripped away by Milton within the next few hours —the poor cult member felt it his duty to risk his life to honor the self-absorbed billionaire. That must be some strong Kool-Aid the Trump camp is serving up.

Risking your life to own the libs.



MAGA #moron places a Trump flag on a pier in #Naples that likely will soon be washed away by the storm surge.🤷‍♀️#Milton #Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/S3NP0mDUFA — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 9, 2024

Via The Independent

Previously: MAGA man faces Federal charges for committing fraud while attempting to own the libs

