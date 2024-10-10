In Trump world, climate change isn't real, but bigger and more frequent hurricanes certainly are. And since science isn't behind the fact that these hurricanes are faster and more ferocious than ever before, it can only mean one thing: storms are controlled by the government, as one MAGA woman informs Jason Selvig of the Good Liars.

Although the cult member admits she doesn't know how it works, she is certain that the Democrats can now "instantly" change the strength of a hurricane to "magnify" it. And Alexa is in on the plot (but not "the Google)."

"It went from a 2 to immediately a 5, like, instantaneously," she explains, confirming that the U.S. government power-boosted Hurricane Milton to hurt its own country.

"And what would be the gain of that?" Selvig asks.

"There's been people out there, if they have an Alexa, and they've asked, 'What caused Milton?' You can go on [Alexa] now, it's already predicted the numbers of deaths. It's already predicted it!" she says. "On a Google it won't do that." The conspiracy theorist also claims that Alexa snitched on the Democrats, telling folks that "the government actually used 'seed clouding' [sic]…before Helene even happened!"

And when Selvig again asks why the government would do this, the Trump disciple says it's to hurt the red states, because that's where the hurricanes are happening. "They're doing whatever they can, because they can't rig the election!" Yikes. If the U.S. is lucky enough to see the day when MAGA is a just shameful stain on our past, it will still take a lot of resources to deprogram all of its stable genii. (See video below, posted by the Good Liars.)

Talked to a woman who believes the US government is controlling hurricanes to hurt Donald Trump's chances in the 2024 Election. pic.twitter.com/YviQTMtOKr — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 10, 2024

Previously: Actual climate scientists debunk Marjorie Taylor Greene's weather-related conspiracy theories

