Man discovers GPS tracker hidden in his car, sues dealer

YouTuber Anthony Do found a GPS tracking unit stashed inside his Toyota and confronted his dealer.

After a vlog post where Anthony Do found a GPS tracker in his car and got a viral amount of advice from the internet, he hired a lawyer. He also went back to talk to the dealer about the unit and got no satisfying answers about what was happening. Reports of people finding trackers installed and used to do things, from invalidating warranties to raising insurance rates, abound on the internet. As Mr. Do has sued, and as these videos suggest, now clamming up, we will probably only hear about his settlement.

Here, Mr. Do discusses visiting the dealer and his lawyer's advice:

This was the latest update, and I doubt we'll hear much more. Of course, Mr. Do tells us his lawyers think it's a strong case, and thus far, the purchase agreement of the car does not provide permission for this invasion of privacy. He says it'll be a long while til we get another update. I suspect the next one will be "we settled and I can't talk."

A friend with a several-year-old Subaru they own reported finding something similar in line on her WRX. Here is another Toyota driver who found a tracker he didn't want installed as well:

Previously:

• Your auto insurance will not cover you for spreading an STD while having sex in your car