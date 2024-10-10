Mike Jack takes hot sauce consumption world record

The new world record held for the most hot sauce eaten in three minutes is now held by Mike Jack. In this video we see him slurping down an entire bowl of sriracha spicy hot sauce like it's a bowl of chicken soup.

Jack says he's been eating hot sauce for a long time, and eventually began using hot sauce the way others use ketchup. When he realized how much hot sauce he could eat comfortably, he decided to start trying for world records, and now he's made a new one. Apparently it doesn't cause him any adverse health effects.

At the end of the video Jack winces, but not because he's in any apparent pain. He complains that eating the same flavor for too long gets icky after a while. Just watching this video gave me a tummy ache, and I'm astonished at the fact that this man can eat a bowl of straight hot sauce, while I can't have more than a teaspoon without feeling like my mouth is on fire.

From YouTube: "‪@MikeJackEatsHeat‬ is known for his speed eating of hot foods and now takes on the most hot sauce eaten in three minutes."

