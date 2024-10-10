Nintendo Alarmo is a $99 alarm clock coming in early 2025

Perhaps you've been waiting for the fabled Switch 2. Screw you! Here's an alarm clock. The Nintendo Alarmo is a $99 gadget for your bedside or desktop that tells the time, shows pictures and videos, and makes noises. It has some interesting features, too: "After a few seconds, someone (or some thing!) from the scene you picked will appear."

Introduce a little play to your wake-up routine with Alarmo, the interactive alarm clock from Nintendo! Start the day off right with fun animations, sounds, and characters from some of your favorite games. You can even snooze the alarm with gestures and end it by getting out of bed, thanks to Alarmo's motion sensor. Select a title, pick a scene, set a time, and let Alarmo handle the rest. In the morning you'll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked, followed by a game element arriving to help wake you up!

Don't snooze too long! "If you stay in bed too long, your alarm will get more intense and you'll get a visit from someone more persuasive!"