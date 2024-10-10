Reforj is a lowpoly take on the Minecraft open-world formula

Few games since Minecraft quite tickle the same sandbox neurons Minecraft so thoroughly tickles: that feeling of having landed in an arcadian yet dangerous new world to be explored and lived in but which is also a completely manipulable 3D mass of digital Lego bricks. So it stands to reason that Reforj, created by Mojang alums, hews very close to the formula while escaping its now extremely shopworn aesthetic. The game is at a pre-alpha stage but they're ready to show off the state of play.

4J Studios, the team that brought Minecraft to consoles and created some of its most memorable minigames and content packs, invites you to step into the world of Reforj. Explore, Build, and Survive in this open-world sandbox. This is early development footage of our pre-alpha build. Help shape the future of 4J Studios with us on Discord: / discord

On the culture loop where Minecraft is about 1994, this is somwhere around 2000. Does anyone remember Giants: Citizen Kabuto? That was nearly 25 years ago.

