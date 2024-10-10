Remastered "Dune: Spice Opera," soundtrack to 1992 computer game

The 1992 computer game Dune, based on Frank Herbert's novel and the then-poorly received movie by David Lynch, was my first encouter with the science fiction epic and all its futuristuc feudal shenanigans. And it was mindblowing, too, a high point for the 16-bit era, with lavish pixel art and sampled music by Stephane Picq. Picq has remastered his soundtrack, Dune: Spice Opera, and made it available online.

Carefully remastered using modern tools, this 2024 version features spectrally enhanced sound, wider stereo, and clearer dynamics, rendered in Hi-Res Audio 96/24 format. Includes also a special bonus: The full game OST in a yet unveiled quality!😊

I wasn't sure how much I'd like it after all this time, but I liked it a lot. It lands exactly where you probably suspect it will: at a very French place and time where new agey 80s-style synth (Jean-Michel Jarre) meets sampled-and-technoified world music (Deep Forest, Enigma). Mon Alge —Arrakis, mon Dune!

Picq's YouTube channel has the whole album, but you may buy it on Bandcamp.

When Denis Villeneuve's movie came out I thought it would be cool to remaster the game with the new cast, but otherwise in keeping with the original's Amiga "photos of real actors but also pixel art" aesthetic.