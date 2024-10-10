Sleepy genius creates ultimate phone-tormenting alarm system

This advertisement for a Casetify phone case by Joseph's Machines is absurdly entertaining to watch. Usually, I skip ads as quickly as possible, but this video is one that I could watch over and over again due to its originality and creativity.

The video shows a phone inside the Casetify case going through an alarm-clock obstacle course while Joseph reluctantly wakes up in the morning. The phone bounces around the room through an array of wacky, DIY contraptions built by Joseph himself.

The phone takes quite a beating in the video. It gets hammered, dropped, and flung through the Rube Goldberg-esque contraption. Still, the phone ends up unharmed, and Joseph finally wakes up. As someone guilty of constantly dropping my phone, I might just have to try out this phone case myself the next time I need a new one.



