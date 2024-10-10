Three police chiefs in Northern California have independently concluded that Teslas are unfit to serve or protect.

As the mere existence of Irvine Police's Cybertruck is supposed to keep kids off drugs, it seems surprising that several police chiefs have determined that Teslas of any model are not ready for prime time. Citing a lack of "police mods" and a place to get them, charging station availability, and a number of other issues, it seems the popularity of Teslas for policing remains in Southern California. South Pasadena also has Police Teslas.

SFGATE spoke with three police chiefs from Northern California cities who have independently come to the same conclusion: Teslas are not equipped to handle the demands of modern policing. Studies have shown the U.S. transportation sector contributes 29% of the country's overall greenhouse gas emissions. If law enforcement can't rely on the most commercially available EVs in this push toward a greener future, it casts doubt on how realistic Newsom's push really is. SF Gate

Previously:

