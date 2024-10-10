The adorable Glen of Imaal Terrier sits just like a human

The Dogist, aka Elias Weiss Friedman, who strolls the streets of New York taking photos of adorable doggos, recently was lucky enough to encounter a Glen of Imaal Terrier named Millie. I have never heard of the breed nor seen one, but I watched the video of the cute pooch that The Dogist uploaded and, as a lover of terriers, I was instantly captivated! According to Millie's human, "They don't bark or shed. She's happy all the time. I meet a lot of wonderful people through her. They usually dock their tails, but I love that hers isn't, because it goes all the time. She has a big brother at home, a black Lab mix. She's so mean to him."

Millie also has the most wonderful (and ridiculous!) talent—she can sit down on her bottom just like a human! She does it a few times in the video and it's adorably hilarious every time. It's called the "Glen sit" and most Glens do it.

According to the AKC, the Glen of Imaal, a "remote valley in Ireland's Wicklow Mountains," is the origin of this "hardy, intelligent, and friendly terrier." The AKC also explains that Glens were bred to hunt small prey like rats but also larger animals like foxes and badgers. Sadly these demurely-sitting dogs, were, like Vernepator Curs, also subjected to the cruel practice of tending turnspits that Cory Doctorow wrote about here at Boing Boing in 2018.

I'm glad these precious pooches aren't forced to work in the kitchen anymore. I'm also thrilled that The Dogist captured one on film and shared her with us! Thanks!

The Dogist, according to its YouTube channel:

was created in 2013 by Elias Weiss Friedman, whose goal was to create a happy place on the internet for dog lovers. After being let go from his job, he took inspiration from The Sartorialist and Humans of New York and set out to the streets of New York with a camera and a squeaky tennis ball. Elias has since photographed over 50,000 dogs across the world.

See more pups on The Dogist's YouTube channel or Instagram.