Two planks and a prayer: Amazon truck's doomed attempt to board river boat (video)

A recent video shared on Reddit shows an ill-fated attempt to drive a pickup truck onto a boat in the Amazon River. Using just two wooden planks as a makeshift bridge, the driver slowly inched the vehicle forward as onlookers watched nervously.

Despite the precarious setup, the truck made surprising progress. As one commenter noted, "I respect that they finally found a use for those 2x12s that have been behind the shed for 8 years but I don't think this was the job to pull them out for."

Just as it seemed the risky maneuver might succeed, disaster struck. The rear wheels kicked the planks out from under the truck, sending it plunging into the murky waters. The driver quickly abandoned ship as the vehicle began to sink.

Many Redditors questioned why more precautions weren't taken. "Why so slow? It was physically painful to watch," one user commented. Others suggested using more boards or securing them properly.

Some found humor in the situation, with one commenter quipping, "Good thing he turned the wipers on, otherwise how would he see with all the water…"

As one Redditor summed it up: "When you opt for the cheap as shit option, you need to be prepared for cheap as shit results."

