Candle label resembling KKK hoods doesn't go over too well — Bath & Body Works apologizes

How an entire design team for Bath & Body Works missed the obvious resemblance between its "Snowed-In" candle label and a gathering of Ku Klux Klan hoods is baffling, to say the least. But the company is now apologizing for its "klandle" (as folks on social media have dubbed it) while quickly yanking the candles from the store. (See image below, posted by Diet_Prada.)

From TMZ:

The candle went viral Tuesday when an X user posted a screenshot of the product, which showed the "Snowed In" scent featuring a snowflake design set against a red backdrop. However, it didn't take long for users to compare the print to the infamous KKK hoods, as they too are all white, with pointed tops and tiny holes cut into them. Critics quickly called for the candle to be canceled … and for those behind the controversial product to be fired.

And from NBC News:

Some social media users assumed the mistake was the result of a lack of diversity in Bath & Body Works' marketing team. "This sort of thing can easily be prevented by hiring the so-called 'DEI' candidate," one X user wrote. "Your lack of diversity in the workplace shows exactly why the candle got approval," another X user wrote. "How did that design even make it to shelves? This isn't just a branding mistake; it's a reminder of how sensitive cultural symbols can be," another X user wrote. … Another Instagram user acknowledged the mistake: "This was an honest mistake it looks like a snowflake. But they still took accountability."

"We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one," a Bath & Body Works spokesperson told TMZ. "We apologize to anyone we've offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward."

