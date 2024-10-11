China's safety video makes "Dumb Ways to Die" look like child's play

Remember 2012's "Dumb Ways to Die?" It's an animated video created by Metro Trains in Melbourne, Victoria, to promote railway safety. With a catchy song and whimsical scenes of cute cartoon characters setting fire to their hair, poking a stick at a grizzly bear, eating expired medicine, and using private parts as piranha bait, the video went viral, amassing over 300 million views.

This Chinese workplace safety video [Warning — it's intense, with lots of screaming and moaning, but there's no blood or gore] lacks the appealing song and characters of "Dumb Ways to Die," but it has animated scenes of workers meeting unfortunate ends, and they are even more graphic. They include overinflating a tire, being ground up in a coal crusher, getting caught in an industrial lathe, falling through a warehouse roof, and more.

Prepare to wince, and prepare to learn how to be more careful.

