Tesla's Chief Something or other, Elon "Leon" Musk, once again failed to deliver on his promises and made some more.

Dark MAGA's taxi unveiling was held in a movie studio because the car is still being developed. More promises of a new product that'll lead to salvation for beleaguered Tesla went unfulfilled. As is par for Leon's course, he renamed the car. He hasn't failed to deliver a Robotaxi for years; he's just started working on his CyberCab.

Musk is famous for promising near-term targets that take years or more to reach. He had predicted five years ago that his fleet of robotaxis were only a year away. During his presentation at the Warner Bros. studio lot late Thursday, even he admitted: "I tend to be a little optimistic with time frames." The event unveiling these products, which was livestreamed to millions of viewers on his social media platform X, began 53 minutes late. CNN

There was also a parade of humanoid robots Elon thinks will babysit your child.

The billionaire CEO also showed off the Optimus robot, which he says will mow your lawn, get your groceries, and watch your kids. Musk said he thought Optimus would be "the biggest product ever of any kind." Musk claimed the robot would cost "$20-30,000 long-term," but didn't give details we hadn't heard before. Many experts are skeptical that Musk could meet that price point if he gets Optimus into mass production. Gizmodo

