New Casio desk clock is a giant version of an old wristwatch

Inspired by the Casio A158W, one of its immortal and inexpensive wristwatch designs knocking around since the 1980s, the DQD-851J-8JF—spotted by The Verge's Andrew Liszewski on the company's Japanese website—is $29 and you can't buy it in the U.S.

"That's even cheaper than the Casio A158W," he notes, "because the clock is made from plastic instead of stainless steel."

Machine-translated, the description reads: "Radio alarm clock with temperature and humidity meter. Equipped with a convenient snooze function that resumes the sound even if you stop it. It has a classic design typical of Casio."

Previously:

• Terrorist watch now available in chartreuse, magenta, ginger and more

• Casio's classic F-91 'Terrorist' watch turned into a smartwatch

• Great mods for Casio's classic F-91W wristwatch, AKA the Terrorist Watch