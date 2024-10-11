Obama mocks Trump claim of making economy great again: "It was MY economy!" (video)

For anyone who thinks Donald Trump had something to do with a strong economy during his time in the White House, former President Barack Obama sets the record straight.

"Yeah it was pretty good — because it was MY economy," Obama said, receiving loud cheers at a rally in Pittsburgh yesterday during a Kamala Harris campaign stop. "We had had 75 straight months of job growth that I handed over to him! It wasn't something he did!"

"I had spent eight years cleaning up the mess that the Republicans had left me the last time," Obama continued, chuckling while reminding folks who have a "hazy memory" that Trump is not the guy he pretends to be. "He didn't do nothing!" (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Well, nothing besides the time he tried to incite an insurrection. But I digress.

"It was MY economy!" President Obama sets the record straight on Trump's claims that he had a good economy. pic.twitter.com/7pk7W2Dsfi — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 11, 2024

