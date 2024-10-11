Philly lawyers blasted woman's screams at 5am, terrifying a neighborhood

In the early morning hours of September 23, 2024, Philadelphia residents were jolted awake by blood-curdling screams, only to discover it was lawyers, not criminals, terrorizing their neighborhood.

These lawyers, representing Termaine Hicks in his civil rights lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia, have been ordered to apologize to local residents after conducting a controversial "scream test."

According to court records, the test, designed to determine if Hicks could have heard a rape victim's screams from two blocks away, involved playing a recording of a woman screaming at 122 decibels for over an hour starting at 5:30 a.m. This alarmed nearby residents, who were unaware it was part of a legal experiment.

U.S. District Judge Murphy lambasted the attorneys in a scathing opinion, stating their actions "fell short of the ethical standards by which all attorneys practicing in this district must abide." The judge noted that lawyers have a responsibility to the public and should "further the public's confidence in the rule of law and the justice system."

One resident described the scene: "This could have caused a very dangerous situation as there are firearm owners in this area and we all thought a woman was being raped." Another pointed out the test's proximity to a daycare center, saying people "saw children go in while they were playing the screaming sounds."

The plaintiff's attorneys admitted they "did not appreciate the impact of the study on the community or the impact that it could have on trauma victims — although in hindsight [they] should have."

As a sanction, Judge Murphy ordered the plaintiff's attorneys to mail written apologies to nearby homes and businesses and to personally visit residences to apologize face-to-face.

