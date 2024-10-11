Striking video: Lightning bolt zaps eagle nest to smithereens (the birds survive)

Stunning footage shows the moment a lightning bolt in Colorado strikes an eagle nest with perfect aim, causing the nest to burst into flames before it disintegrates.

The nest belonged to a couple of eagles in Boulder County, where the birds had "successfully raised eaglets for years," according to the Colorado Sun. And although the female bird was at the scene when lighting struck, guarding her nest from a pesky hawk, both the eagle and the hawk managed to survive.

Fortunately, as Outdoors reports, "Since the lightning strike, volunteers have seen the eagle and her mate searching for new nesting sites." Aw. (See video below, posted by the Colorado Sun.)

