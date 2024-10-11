Taylor Swift's boyfriend has a weird take on jambalaya

Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and 35-year-old man-child Travis Kelce, recently revealed just exactly how childish he is to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, "New Heights." In the October 9 episode, right around the 21:50 mark, Travis confessed that he has a "mental block" against eating "Creole, like New Orleans-style foods," and particularly jambalaya because he thinks it looks "pooey."

The Advocate explains:

Taylor Swift has introduced her boyfriend Travis Kelce to new foods over the course of their relationship, he revealed on his "New Heights" podcast alongside brother, Jason Kelce. The couple has dated for over a year now, and the pop star has introduced the Kansas City Chiefs' all-pro tight end to different dishes. "My girl Tay's getting you to open up," Jason told Travis on the podcast. "She is," Travis responded. "She's been introducing new foods to you," Jason said. "One of the greatest things that I've been happy about." One city whose food he isn't fond of, however, is the creole-rooted dishes from New Orleans.

I transcribed the section of the interview where Travis reveals himself to be a giant man-child:

Travis: Well, I'm glad you enjoyed your jambalaya in Kansas City! Jason: I also had some pastalaya, have you ever had that? Travis: No, I'm not a Creole, like, New Orleans-style food [person]. Jason: You are missing out! Travis: I hear this all the time, and every time I try it, I'm just like, 'uggh.' Jason: Still not feeling it? [Shakes his head in disbelief/disappointment] Travis: [Laughing] No, every time. I think it's just a mental block. Jason: Or you just don't like it? Is it the spice? What do you not like about it? Travis: Jambalaya, there's just something about, just, like water and rice. I just don't think. . . It's like a soupy rice, and then it's like pooey. Jason: Pooey? Are you talking about in color? Travis: Yeah. Jason: You're still judging foods by their color? Travis: No, it's not even judging it, it's just like a mental block like, 'Oh, that's…' Jason: Poop? Travis: Yeah.

Well, you really are missing out, Travis. So move on over, and make room for those of us who cannot get enough of that delicious New Orleans food!

