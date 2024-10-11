The perfect device for watching in the bathroom — this iPad mini is $120 off

TL;DR: This grade-A refurbished iPad mini is the same model Apple is selling and it's only $429.99 (reg. $649).

Ever found yourself watching Netflix in the bathroom on your phone, squinting to catch the details? Or maybe you use your bathroom time to hide from the kids and scroll social for a few minutes in peace. We are not here to judge.

Well, squint no more! The Apple iPad mini 6th Gen (2021) is here to elevate your streaming (and multitasking) experience—whether you're lounging in the tub, watching your favorite show, or just catching up on the news in the, ahem, most private of places.

And you can get this current-gen, grade-A refurbished beauty for just $429.99 (regularly $649). That's $120 off the price you'd pay at Apple.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with its edge-to-edge design is perfect for any room in the house. Still, something about its perfectly portable size makes it ideal for those personal moments of relaxation. The vibrant colors and sharp text mean your latest binge-watch looks just as good here as it would on the couch.

It's not just about streaming. Thanks to the powerful A15 Bionic chip, the iPad mini can handle almost anything you throw at it, from managing emails to editing your vacation photos while soaking in the tub. With up to 40% faster CPU performance and two times faster machine learning, multitasking has never been this efficient—whether working or relaxing.

With superfast 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the iPad mini ensures you can download files, stream videos, or play games at lightning speed—no matter where you are. So whether you're catching up on a series or scrolling through social media while pretending to clean (we've all been there), the mini has got you covered with top-notch.

Grab this grade-A refurbished Apple iPad mini 6th Gen for just $429.99 (regularly $649) while you still can.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.